WATCH: Opening a box of Upper Deck's Marvel Black Diamond and talking with 'Iron Man 3' actor Ty Simpkins

Actor Ty Simpkins and WXYZ's Brad Galli talk over a box break of Upper Deck Marvel Black Diamond cards
Posted at 10:42 PM, May 27, 2021
The trading card industry is growing and expanding, while values in cards continue to skyrocket. Non-sports card products are finding success and thriving.

Marvel Black Diamond is the newest product from Upper Deck. It's the most high-end Marvel Studios card brand ever produced.

WXYZ's Brad Galli opened a box and caught up with 'Iron Man 3' actor Ty Simpkins.

Simpkins shared stories about making Marvel movies, the process of joining a pivotal scene in 'Avengers: Endgame,' and what's next in his career.

