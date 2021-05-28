WATCH: Opening a box of Upper Deck's Marvel Black Diamond and talking with 'Iron Man 3' actor Ty Simpkins

The trading card industry is growing and expanding, while values in cards continue to skyrocket. Non-sports card products are finding success and thriving.

Marvel Black Diamond is the newest product from Upper Deck. It's the most high-end Marvel Studios card brand ever produced.

WXYZ's Brad Galli opened a box and caught up with 'Iron Man 3' actor Ty Simpkins.

Simpkins shared stories about making Marvel movies, the process of joining a pivotal scene in 'Avengers: Endgame,' and what's next in his career.

