Wayne County Family Aquatic Center will reopen on June 25

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After a two-year hiatus, Wayne County Parks announced today the reopening of the Wayne County Aquatic Family Center at Chandler Park on June 25.

The parks’ wave pool, two water slides and “Splish Splash Land” for the little ones, which includes over 100 spray fountains will be open this year. A concession stand will be available with a variety of food and beverage options to stay cool and hydrated.

Admission for Wayne County residents is $7 for children 13 and older, $5 for children 3-12 and $2 for children two and under. Admission for non-Wayne County residents is $8 for children 13 and older, $6 for children 3-12 and $3 for children two and under. Season passes are also available.

This season, the park will offer beginner, intermediate and advanced swim lessons in two-week sessions Monday through Thursday’s from 10:15 am until 10:45 am. Classes are $50 per session for Wayne County residents and $60 for non-Wayne County residents.

To sign up for swim lessons and for more information about Wayne County Family Aquatic Center, please visit www.waynecountyaquatic.com or call (313)-822-POOL.