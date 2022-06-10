Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former U.S Senator Carl Levin

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In honor of the former U.S Senator and Michigander Carl Levin, flags will be lowered to half-staff across the state on Sunday.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she has ordered U.S and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings or grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staffed on June 12. The U.S senator passed away last year at the age of 87. The flags will be lowered in conjunction with the memorial service for Levin.

Senator Carl Levin was the longest serving U.S Senator in Michigan history. He represented Michigan for 36 years. Levin's time in the Senate was defined by his commitment to Michigan's auto industry, Great Lakes, and men and women in uniform. He also helped to secure funds for the Detroit Riverewalk and wrote the bill that established the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park.

“Carl would often wear his glasses on the tip of his nose, but he saw the best in us. He saw what we were capable of when we came to the table as Michiganders, as Americans, to get things done. Carl devoted his life to public service, and it is up to us to follow his example,” said Gov. Whitmer in a press release.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.