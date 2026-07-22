DETROIT (WXYZ) — Forgotten Harvest is working to fight food insecurity in metro Detroit this summer through its free lunch program for kids — and it's all made possible through donor funding.

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Forgotten Harvest free summer lunch program feeds kids across metro Detroit

The nonprofit's Healthy Food, Healthy Kids program is distributing 100,000 free lunches across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Food insecurity metro Detroit's tri-county area affects more than 589,000 people, or about 1 in 7 individuals, according to Forgotten Harvest.

"No child should have to go hungry," Marguerite Kaiser, food program manager at Forgotten Harvest, said.

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Kaiser says the program steps in to fill the gap left when school cafeterias close for the summer.

"It's through this program that we get a chance to provide meals to these kids that would otherwise go without," Kaiser said.

The program runs on volunteer power, with community members showing up to fill bags and boxes with lunches for kids across the region.

"I know growing up as an underprivileged kid, it was really nice to have Gleaners, so I just want to help out," said Detroit resident Lundyn Littlejohn.

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"I wanted to actually give back to the community and actually bring some positivity," volunteer Reyana Irby said.

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Lunches packed by volunteers included items like sandwiches, apples, meat bars, cheddar cheese, pizza crackers, applesauce, dragon fruit juice boxes and sunflower seeds.

Kaiser says the consistency of the program is what makes it meaningful for families.

"Food insecurity is basically OK, I get a meal now, but it's what am I going to have the next day and the next day. And by providing these meals all week long, they know they can have lunch every day of the week," Kaiser said.

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One of the organizations receiving meals through the program is Mint Artists Guild, a Detroit-based nonprofit that hires youth to create art for local nonprofits. Co-founder and Executive Director Vickie Elmer reached out to Forgotten Harvest after recognizing a gap in support for her young artists.

"We were growing and trying to serve more youth in the community, and I realized the missing piece for us was food," Elmer said.

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For the young people working at Mint Artists Guild, the lunches make a real difference.

"I really wouldn't be eating for real," said 14-year-old Khiley Williams, who works for Mint Artists Guild, when asked what things would look like without the program.

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Destiny Hence, who also works for Mint Artists Guild, said the meals help her stay focused throughout the day.

"You know, I'd probably be hungry all day, especially because I have to go somewhere after work. And I get a little upset when I'm hungry, so I'd just be irritable. But since I had this since this lunch, you know, I'm in a better mood," Hence said.

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Williams said she is grateful for what the program provides.

"I'm thankful for it. They're feeding other people that really can't. It's a blessing — it really is," Williams said.

The Healthy Food, Healthy Kids program runs through the last Friday of August.

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