Get a free medium Firehouse Sub if you have the right name

“What’s in a name?” wrote William Shakespeare in his classic tragedy “Romeo and Juliet.”

We’re sure he didn’t have sandwiches in mind when writing that line, however having the right name could land you some free food from Firehouse Subs!

In Firehouse Subs’ new promotion, every day a new group of people is eligible to get a free medium sub from the sandwich chain. With the recently relaunched Name of the Day promotion, getting a free sandwich depends on the customer’s name.

Today, we're showing some love to Kianna, Nicole and Joseph If that's your first name, show your photo ID at any U.S. Firehouse Subs TODAY, 6/22, and get a FREE medium sub with any purchase! New name tomorrow, so be sure to check here: https://t.co/eSnheJgpB6 pic.twitter.com/R3Acv8EcfU — Firehouse Subs (@FirehouseSubs) June 22, 2023

Firehouse Subs posts a new collection of names daily on their social media pages, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. If your name matches the name of the day, then you can go to your local Firehouse Subs store and get a free medium sub with any purchase.

To get the deal, you must place your order in the store. It is not valid for online orders or delivery. Customers must present a valid photo ID that shows the qualifying name on the day the name is announced.

But what if someone has the same name and spells it differently? Don’t worry! Firehouse Subs isn’t being stingy with the spelling.

One customer tagged Firehouse Subs on Twitter when her name closely matched one of today’s winners: Kianna.

“My name is ‘Kiana’ does that still count?” asked Twitter user @Ki_TheLocLady.

It didn’t take long for the sandwich brand’s social media person to reply that alternate spellings count for the free sandwich deal.

Alternate spelling is welcome! Also, please check your messages! — Firehouse Subs (@FirehouseSubs) June 22, 2023

We’re not sure how long this promotion will last. The company’s website says, “offer valid for limited time only.”

So, check your social media each morning to see which names Firehouse Subs celebrate for the day. You could be the next lucky winner and get your a free medium sub of your choice.

