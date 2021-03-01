Menu

Watch
NewsGetting Around Metro Detroit

Actions

2-year construction project kicks off Monday along Gratiot Ave. in Macomb County

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File
Non-union workers to restart road construction
Posted at 5:36 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 05:36:21-05

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A two-year construction project along Gratiot Ave. in Roseville kicks off on Monday.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the project will be along Gratiot between 11 Mile and 14 Mile over the next two years.

In 2021, the project will between 11 Mile and Common roads and in 2022 it will be between Common Rd. and 14 Mile.

The project includes replacing the asphalt roadway, water main and storm sewer work, as well as sign replacement and modernizing traffic signals.

Beginning Monday, traffic will be reduced to two lanes on Gratiot between 11 Mile and Common. Barrels will begin at Frazho going northbound and 13 Mile going southbound. All businesses and driveways will remain open during this phase.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!