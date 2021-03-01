2-year construction project kicks off Monday along Gratiot Ave. in Macomb County

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A two-year construction project along Gratiot Ave. in Roseville kicks off on Monday.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the project will be along Gratiot between 11 Mile and 14 Mile over the next two years.

In 2021, the project will between 11 Mile and Common roads and in 2022 it will be between Common Rd. and 14 Mile.

The project includes replacing the asphalt roadway, water main and storm sewer work, as well as sign replacement and modernizing traffic signals.

Beginning Monday, traffic will be reduced to two lanes on Gratiot between 11 Mile and Common. Barrels will begin at Frazho going northbound and 13 Mile going southbound. All businesses and driveways will remain open during this phase.