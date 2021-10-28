Avon and Dequindre roads closing on Oakland-Macomb border through August 2022 for major project

(WXYZ) — The Road Commission for Oakland County said a major construction project on the Oakland-Macomb County border will kick off on Monday, Nov. 1.

Avon Rd. will be closed from John R. to 23 Mile Rd. and Dequindre Rd. will close from Hamlin Rd. to 23 Mile Rd. starting Nov. 1. The roads will be closed through at least August 2022.

The roads will be closed while crews replace the Avon Rd. bridge over the Clinton River and replace the Avon-Dequindre intersection with a roundabout.

Bridge demolition will begin as soon as the road closes, while the roundabout construction will begin around March of 2022.

Access to businesses, homes and Yates Park will be maintained, though access to properties east of the bridge will have to be accessed from the east.

The detour for Avon Road through traffic is John R Road to Hamlin Road to Ryan Road to 23 Mile Road, back to Avon Road and vice versa. The detour for Dequindre Road traffic is Hamlin Road to Ryan Road to 23 Mile Road, back to Dequindre Road and vice versa.