Bridge repair to begin this week over I-75 between Davison Freeway and 7 Mile Road in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Bridge repair is scheduled to begin this week on 12 structures over I-75 between Davison Freeway and 7 Mile Road in Detroit.

Starting at 7 a.m. on March 31, crews will close the two right lanes of northbound I-75 from south of Davison to Eight Mile Road.

Work is expected to be completed in November.

During active work, MDOT says two lanes of I-75 will be open in each direction during peak travel times.

The project includes repairing the structures at the I-75/Davison interchange that will result in ramp closures throughout the season. The eastbound Davison ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed for the duration of the project.

