Menu

Watch
NewsGetting Around Metro Detroit

Actions

Bridge repair to begin this week over I-75 between Davison Freeway and 7 Mile Road in Detroit

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan Department of Transportation
I-75 construction project coming in August
Posted at 10:05 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 10:05:58-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Bridge repair is scheduled to begin this week on 12 structures over I-75 between Davison Freeway and 7 Mile Road in Detroit.

Starting at 7 a.m. on March 31, crews will close the two right lanes of northbound I-75 from south of Davison to Eight Mile Road.

Work is expected to be completed in November.

During active work, MDOT says two lanes of I-75 will be open in each direction during peak travel times.

The project includes repairing the structures at the I-75/Davison interchange that will result in ramp closures throughout the season. The eastbound Davison ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed for the duration of the project.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!