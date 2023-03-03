Carpool lanes planned for I-75 in Oakland County

(WXYZ) — It's only the start of March, but construction season is in full swing throughout metro Detroit, making it harder for drivers to get around.

On top of the Modernize I-75 project, there is something new also being planned for I-75 in Oakland County, and new for the State of Michigan – carpool lanes.

The lanes are planned for both northbound and southbound I-75 between 12 Mile and South Blvd. They are expected to be up and running when the I-75 Modernization Project wraps up this fall.

The lanes are also known as HOV lanes, which stand for high-occupancy vehicle lanes.

The plan is to dedicate a lane of traffic to carpooling on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. At all other times, the fourth lane will be a general-use lane, meaning everyone can use it.

"I think it's great, with the price of gas, people got to start paying attention and saving a buck," Michael Lengsdale, who lives in the area, said.

"I actually think it's a great idea, especially if it improves everyone's ability to travel," Eric Bogaerts, who uses I-75, added.

Some of the positives that come with carpooling include less traffic, less congestion and fewer crashes. It's also environmentally friendly, which means fewer carbon emissions.

One of the cons, however, is if you're caught in an HOV lane without a passenger, be prepared to pay up.

It's not yet clear how much it would cost in Michigan, but in Georgia, it's a $75 fine for a first-time offense and $150 for every time after.

People in Troy say they have doubts people will follow the rules.

Lawmakers in Lansing still need to approve the use of HOV lanes in Michigan. The chair of the House Transportation Committee said they are currently drafting bills, calling it a top priority.