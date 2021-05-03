Eastbound I-94 reopens at Gratiot for following morning semi accident

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastbound I-94 has reopened at Gratiot in Roseville following a morning accident involving a semi and two other vehicles.

The road had been closed because gas leaked during the accident. Police have now largely completed the cleanup and most of the road has reopened.

However, only the left lane of the freeway is open at Metro Parkway as the cleanup continues there.

Police say the weather caused slick roads, which led to the crash.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

