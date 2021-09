(WXYZ) — The Fort St. bridge over the Rouge River in Southwest Detroit is closed until at least the end of next week for repairs.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the bridge is having mechanical issues, which forced the closure.

The bridge is in an open position, so marine traffic can pass by, but vehicle traffic will not be able to.

Drivers can use alternate routes including the Dix Ave. bridge, the W. Jefferson Ave. bridge or I-75 to get around the closure.