Gas prices rise again in metro Detroit; analyst said to expect continued price increases

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Detroit are up once again, rising 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $2.79 per gallon. That's according to GasBuddy's daily survey of nearly 2,000 gas stations.

Compared to last month, gas prices are down 3 cents per gallon, but they are still $1.24 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas was found at $2.44 while the most expensive was $3.19, a difference of 75 cents per gallon.

In Michigan, the lowest price was $2.29 while the highest was $3.14.

The national average rose less than a cent to $2.89 per gallon, which is up 1.8 cents from last month and $1.13 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Detroit and the national average going back ten years:

May 3, 2020: $1.55/g (U.S. Average: $1.75/g)

May 3, 2019: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)

May 3, 2018: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

May 3, 2017: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

May 3, 2016: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 3, 2015: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

May 3, 2014: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

May 3, 2013: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

May 3, 2012: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

May 3, 2011: $4.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.97/g)

In Ann Arbor, the average gas price was $2.81; in Flint, it was $2.78 and in Toledo is was $2.71.

"The nation's gas prices perked up again last week as oil prices advanced to fresh multi-year highs on COVID improvements overseas and the switch to summer gasoline, which is basically now complete," Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said. "Last week saw the national average hit its highest level in two years, and with continued recovery in gasoline demand, the increase in price is likely to continue into the future."