Here are the construction projects wrapping up in metro Detroit for the winter

It's said that there are two types of seasons in Michigan — winter and construction.

Since winter is already making an appearance, those orange cones and barrels are being put to the side for now, but don't expect them to be gone for too long.

One of the major projects taking a break for the winter is the I-275 modernization project.

"I don't go that way for any reason. I go out of my way, doesn't matter, I will not take it," Tracy Mitchell said.

The project is one of the biggest in 2021. There are still lane closures in place between Huron River Dr. and 7 Mile.

"If they would open the lanes back up so you could drive without being clogged up, that would be great.

Those lane closures are expected to be lifted in the coming weeks, but don't get too excited. It's only temporary.

"In the spring, we come back and we shift all the traffic on I-275 onto the current northbound lanes. It will be two lanes northbound and two lanes south sharing what is currently the northbound," MDOT Spokesperson Diane Cross said.

As for other projects wrapping up, there's Gratiot Ave. now open to three lanes from 11 Mile to Common. Next spring, the work will move from Common to 14 Mile.

M-59 still has some shoulder work happening. In the spring, it will be shut down to two lanes between Elizabeth and I-94 to rebuild the road and put in new asphalt.

Three lanes are now open along I-75 between Square Lake and 8 Mile. Next spring, the rebuild continues between I-696 and 13 Mile.

Even though the cold is setting in, don't expect all the orange barrels to magically disappear.

As for new projects happening in 2022, that is yet to be determined. Cross said it depends on how much money the state might get as part of the president's infrastructure bill. The money could move projects up that have been sitting on the backburner.