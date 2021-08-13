Here are the major construction projects & lane closures this weekend in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Metro Detroit has several highways under construction this weekend, but there is no full closure.

Check out the updated list of the closures below from MDOT.

Always check Michigan.gov/drive for this info and for ALL projects and follow @MDOT_MetroDet.

I-75:

Oakland - NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to EB/WB I-696, Fri 9am-11am.

Oakland - SB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to Chrysler Dr, Mon 9am-3pm.

Oakland - EB I-75 Business Loop, M-1 to I-75, 2 lanes open, moving left lane closure, Mon-Tue 9am-3pm.

Wayne - SB I-75, 7 Mile to Nevada St, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - NB Oakland Ave CLOSED over I-75, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

I-94:

Wayne - EB I-94, E Grand Blvd to M-53/Van Dyke, 2 lanes open, left lane closed, Mon 7am-late Sept.

Wayne - WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to SB Harper, Mon 7am-Thu 7am.

Wayne - NB/SB Harper Ave at I-94, 2 lanes open, right lane closed intermittently, Mon 7am-Thu 7am.

Wayne - NB/SB Harper Ave RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Mon 7am-Thu 7am.

I-275:

Oakland - SB I-275 CLOSED at Grand River, closed intermittently, Sat 6am-10am.

Wayne - WB Sibley RAMP CLOSED to SB I-275, Fri 6am-late August.

I-696:

Oakland - EB I-696 ramp to M-1, 1 ramp lane open, 1 closed, Fri 7am-Tue 5pm.

M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland – NB/SB M-1 CLOSED, Martin L King Jr Blvd to Auburn Ave, Fri 9pm-Sun 9am.

M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb - NB/SB M-3 CLOSED at 21 Mile, Fri 6am-6:15am.

M-8:

Wayne – WB M-8/Davison St at Dexter Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 right closed, Sat 7am-Mon 3pm.

M-14:

Wayne – EB/WB M-14, Sheldon to I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-Mon 6am.

Wayne – EB/WB M-14, Sheldon to I-275, 2 lanes open, right lane closed, Mon 6am-late August.

M-19:

Macomb - NB/SB M-19, Main St to 31 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-Sun 9pm w intermittent flagging.

M-59:

Macomb – EB/WB M-59, Ryan Rd to Van Dyke Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 right closed, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

Macomb - WB Mound RAMP CLOSED to WB M-59, Fri 9am-Mon 5am.

Macomb - NB/SB Utica Road RAMP CLOSED to EB M-59, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

Macomb – WB Utica Rd CLOSED at Martin Road, Mon 6am-late Aug.

US-24 : (Dixie Highway)

Oakland – NB/SB US-24 CLOSED, Andersonville to Maybee, closed intermittently, Sat 6am-10am.

