I-75 closing in both directions from Square Lake to 8 Mile this weekend

(WXYZ) — Both directions of I-75 will be closed this weekend between Square Lake and 8 Mile for a massive construction project.

Weather permitting, crews will be demolishing the 11 Mile overpass and set bridge beams for the Bellaire Ave. pedestrian bridge and other bridge work.

The highway will close at 11 p.m. Friday and open back up by 5 a.m. Monday.

Northbound traffic will be detoured to west 8 Mile Rd., north Woodward Ave., to east Square Lake and back to I-75.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to west Square Lake, south Woodward Ave. and east 8 Mile back to I-75.

Ramp closures will begin at 9 p.m. and freeway lane closures will start at 10 p.m.