I-75 closing in both directions this weekend between 8 Mile & I-696

(WXYZ) — Both directions of I-75 are closing in southern Oakland County once again for ongoing bridge work.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, I-75 will close in between 8 Mile and I-696 starting at 11 p.m. Friday.

The closure is so crews can set bridge beams on the Highland Ave. pedestrian bridge in Hazel Park.

Before the freeway closes, crews will start closing ramps at 9 p.m. and begin closing lanes at 10 p.m.

All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from Davison Freeway to 9 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from 14 Mile to 9 Mile roads.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on 8 Mile Road to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound I-696 back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound I-696 to southbound M-1, then eastbound 8 Mile Road back to southbound I-75.

North of the closure, both directions of 14 Mile under I-75 and all ramps will close for work on the diverging diamond interchange. That will start at 7 a.m. Friday and last until 5 p.m. Monday.