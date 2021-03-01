I-75/I-696 ramps closed through end of 2021 for I-75 reconstruction

(WXYZ) — The newest phase of the massive Modernize I-75 reconstruction project kicked off over the weekend with a total highway closure. While the highway is back open, there are several major ramp closures and lane closures that will be in place.

According to MDOT, both the eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to southbound I-75 are now closed. Also, the entrance and exit ramps along southbound I-75 from south of I-696 to 8 Mile are closed. Both of those will last through the end of the 2021 construction season.

MDOT also said that two lanes are open along I-75 in each direction from 8 Mile to 13 Mile.

Southbound I-75 traffic will be shifted onto the northbound lanes around 13 Mile while crews rebuild the 13 Mile Rd. bridge over I-75