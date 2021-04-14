I-75 in Oakland County closed over the weekend for ongoing bridgework

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich (WXYZ) — I-75 in Oakland County will be closed in both directions between I-696 and M-102 (8 Mile Road) beginning 11 p.m. on Friday, April 16 through Monday, April 19 at 5 a.m. The closure is due to ongoing bridgework.

Traffic will be rerouted to M-1 (Woodward Avenue) during the weekend closure.

Crews will begin closing down ramps around 9 p.m. on Friday, and around 10 p.m. freeway lane closures will be underway, according to MDOT.

All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from Davison Freeway to 9 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from 14 Mile to 9 Mile roads.

For more closure information, visit the I-75 modernization website here.