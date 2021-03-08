I-75 lane and ramp closures begin in Oakland County

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lane and ramp closures on I-75 begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, March 8 in Troy.

Beginning at 7 a.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation says the following restrictions will be in place:

- Only the left lane will be open on northbound I-75 at Big Beaver Road as crews work on repairing a drainage connection. The double-lane closures are expected to remain in place until sunset on March 15.

- Pavement work will require closing all ramps at the I-75/Big Beaver Road interchange for two weeks. Northbound ramp traffic will be detoured to the Crooks Road/Corporate Drive interchange while southbound ramp traffic will be directed to Rochester Road.

- Northbound I-75 will have two lanes open near Wattles Road as crews build a new sound wall. The lane closures are expected to remain in place until mid-April.

MDOT says the closures are for "punch list items" and sound wall construction in Troy.

