Watch Now
NewsGetting Around Metro Detroit

Actions

I-75/M-24 (Lapeer Rd.) ramps closing this weekend for concrete work; here are detours

Road Closure
Scripps
File
Road Closure
Posted at 10:31 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 10:31:31-04

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the I-75/M-24 Lapeer Rd. connector ramps will be closing this weekend for concrete repair work.

According to MDOT, the ramps will close from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 through 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

Here are the detours:

  • Northbound I-75: Westbound University Drive (Exit 79) to northbound Opdyke Road, then northbound Lapeer Road to M-24.
  • Southbound I-75: Northbound Joslyn Road (Exit 83B) and eastbound Brown Road to northbound M-24.
  • Northbound and southbound M-24: Lapeer Road to Opdyke Road, then eastbound University Road to northbound and southbound I-75.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help give books to local kids!