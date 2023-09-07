I-75/M-24 (Lapeer Rd.) ramps closing this weekend for concrete work; here are detours

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the I-75/M-24 Lapeer Rd. connector ramps will be closing this weekend for concrete repair work.
According to MDOT, the ramps will close from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 through 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11.
Here are the detours:
- Northbound I-75: Westbound University Drive (Exit 79) to northbound Opdyke Road, then northbound Lapeer Road to M-24.
- Southbound I-75: Northbound Joslyn Road (Exit 83B) and eastbound Brown Road to northbound M-24.
- Northbound and southbound M-24: Lapeer Road to Opdyke Road, then eastbound University Road to northbound and southbound I-75.