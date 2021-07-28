Watch
I-75 to shut down between I-94 and Davison Freeway this weekend for bridge demolition

Michigan Department of Transportation
I-75 construction project coming in August
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jul 28, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Bridge demolition will close down a portion of I-75 this weekend in Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is repairing 12 bridges on I-75 which will shut down both directions of I-75 between I-94 and Davison Freeway from 9 p.m. July 30 to 5 a.m. Aug. 2.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound I-94, then northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to eastbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) back to northbound I-75. The McNichols Road and 7 Mile Road entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will be available for local traffic.

Southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound M-8, then southbound M-10 back to southbound I-75. The Caniff and Holbrook avenues and Clay Street entrance ramps to southbound I-75 will be available for local traffic.

This work is part of extensive bridge repair on 12 structures over I-75 between Meade Avenue and 7 Mile Road. During active work, two lanes of I-75 will be open in each direction between 8 Mile Road and Meade Avenue. The project includes repairing the structures at the I-75/M-8 interchange that will result in ramp closures throughout the season. The eastbound M-8 ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed for the duration of the project.

All work on the project is expected to be completed in late November.

