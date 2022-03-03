Lt. gov. helps patch potholes in metro Detroit, discusses road budget plan

(WXYZ) — Roads across metro Detroit are receiving cold patch to fill in potholes.

Linda Herak lives in Livonia not far from 7 Mile and Newburgh roads where several divots were filled in Thursday.

“Potholes are just terrible. They can cause an accident when you’re trying to dodge around to avoid them," Herak said.

The city of Livonia is considering a millage renewal to help fund local road repair. The proposed renewal would go on the August ballot.

“We always hear our governor saying, that was her pitch, to fix the roads," Herak said.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, alongside other state lawmakers, patched some potholes on Van Dyke Avenue near 8 Mile Road Thursday. He also discussed the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer administration’s proposed plan to fix roads, bridges and infrastructure.

“This is to really bring attention to the fact that we’re going to be delivering more resources for these (road crew) professionals. (There's) $6.3 billion that we put in our state budget proposal,” Gilchrist said.

The Michigan Republic Party issued a statement saying the Whitmer administration failed to live up to its campaign promise.

In the statement, MIGOP Communications Director Gustavo Portela said:

“The political theater in our state has never been more fully on display than this week, as Gretchen Whitmer and Garlin Gilchrist put on their best performances across Michigan filling potholes.



“It’s clear their polling shows this failed promise is costing voters across Michigan at the worst possible time."



- MIGOP Communications Director Gustavo Portela

Gilchrist notes the governor did present a comprehensive road plan in 2019, but it got rejected by the legislature.

“When the legislature did not take action and fix roads and make them safer, we did take action. In the beginning of 2020, we enacted the Rebuilding Michigan Bond Program," he explained.

The lieutenant governor recalled a $3.5 billion investment that's fixed more than 1,300 lane miles and more than 900 bridges.

“We welcome the opportunity for the Republican-led legislature to come to the table and actually present a plan for fixing the roads," he said.

Gilchrist said the Republican plan ought not "take local revenue and resources away from the communities, away from our roads, away from our schools, away from public safety, which is what they pass in the legislature today and instead, meet with a real solution.”

