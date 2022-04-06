Makeover coming to one of the most dangerous stretches of roads in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Big changes are coming to Ford Road in two different communities.

Construction is already slowing down drivers near Hines Drive in Dearborn, and in Canton, one of Detroit's most dangerous stretches of road could be in for makeover as well – between I-275 and Sheldon.

Dearborn project

In Dearborn, MDOT said they want drivers to have a smoother commute, and in Canton, they hope the commute will be safer.

The owner of Samhat in Dearborn said he's worried about construction because of the effect it might have on his business.

"They just started and it might take three or four months before they finish, so I am worried about people coming down Ford Road, like they are going eastbound, it is going to be a long long loop for them to turn back around so I am worried about that," Fouad Samhat said.

Right now, there are single-lane closures on Ford Rd. leading up to Hines Dr., where the bridge deck is being replaced.

"The deck has holes and not that they are safety concerns but it is tough to drive on, so we will have a whole new surface for drivers it will be nice and smooth," Bill Erben, a construction manager for MDOT, said.

Hines Dr. is also closed from Outer Drive to Ford Rd., including the ramps, as work is underway. The goal is to finish the work this summer.

Canton project

About 30 minutes west of the Dearborn construction zone, conversations are starting about turning Ford Rd. into a boulevard in Canton.

It would eliminate left turns between I-275 and Shelton, where the only Ikea in the state is located. It brings in traffic from all walks of life.

"When you do have a lot of people that are unfamiliar with an area that come to a destination if you can help that traffic know what to do and where to go that will help," MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross said.

According to data from the Transportation Improvement Association, 965 crashes happened on Ford Rd. between Canton center and Lotz Rd. from 2016 to 2019. The most happened at the intersection of Lilley and Ford – 207 crashes.

Cross said some of the crash numbers are intersections there are 100-200% higher than average.

DIANE CROSS WITH MDOT SAYS SOME OF THE CRASH NUMBERS AT INTERSECTIONS THERE ARE 100 TO 200 PERCENT HIGHER THAN THE AVERAGE.

"We hope by eliminating those left turns we will make it a much safer area," she said.

There is a public meeting happening at the end of April. The public can register to learn more here.