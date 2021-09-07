Watch
MDOT closing NB I-75 ramps to both directions of I-696 in Oakland County

Michigan Department of Transportation
I-75 construction project coming in August
Posted at 1:54 PM, Sep 07, 2021
(WXYZ) — The northbound I-75 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-696 will be closed this weekend through Oct. 1.

Pavement and barrier wall repair will begin at noon on Sept. 10 and conclude Oct. 1, weather permitting, MDOT said.

The detour for the northbound I-75 ramp to eastbound I-696 will use eastbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to northbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) back to eastbound I-696.

Northbound I-75 traffic heading for westbound I-696 will follow westbound M-102 to northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) back to westbound I-696.

Drivers are reminded the northbound I-75 exit ramps to 9 Mile/John R. Road and 12 Mile Road are open.

