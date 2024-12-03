MDOT hosting public meeting for I-375 Reconnecting Communities project

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting its seventh public meeting Tuesday night for the I-375 Reconnecting Communities project, a significant initiative aimed at revitalizing the area and enhancing the quality of life for Detroit residents.

Tuesday night's meeting will provide residents with the opportunity to discuss their visions for future land use in small group settings. The I-375 project is not merely a transportation endeavor; M-DOT emphasizes its commitment to improving the living conditions and overall experience for all Detroiters.

Local residents express a strong desire for change.

Devvi Jordan, who lives near I-375, says, “It's going to help a lot,” while her neighbor Kavin Withrow said, “I think it will be an improvement of what it once was.”

Historically, the land where I-375 now sits was home to two thriving African American communities: Black Bottom and Paradise Valley. The construction of the freeway in the early 1960s forced residents to relocate, resulting in the loss of businesses, homes, and cultural centers while also creating a division in the community due to its barrier-like effect.

“What occurred six decades ago is so unfortunate, and it's so unfair,” said MDOT spokesperson Rob Morosi.

Morosi notes that the proposed project is still in the planning stages and that city and MDOT officials are eager to gather input from the community regarding the future of the 30 acres that will be made available.

“This is the first time we will really be introducing the framework to the public at large,” Morosi explained. “It's going to be very, very important to get as much participation as we can.”

MDOT's current plan involves replacing the freeway with a modern boulevard featuring signalized intersections from Gratiot Avenue to Atwater Street. The project will also include a new, safe interchange at I-75, significantly improving accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles.

However, some residents, like Kavin Withrow, express concerns that the current design does not adequately address public transit needs.

“The current design doesn't have a lot in mind for future public transit. Mainly just a roadway for cars,” Kavin explained, advocating for a design that better integrates bike lanes and pedestrian pathways.

Benjamin Franklin, a resident living near I-375, highlights the excessive noise from the freeway and looks forward to the proposed changes.

“It can help a lot for people that want to get out more, walk more,” he says.

MDOT aims to commence construction on the I-375 Reconnecting Communities project in 2026.

