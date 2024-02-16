Michigan exploring ways to bring driver's education classes back into the school system

Getting around metro Detroit may be getting easier for teenagers shortly. There's a new push by the state to provide driver's education classes through school systems.

The goal is to make sure teens across Michigan, no matter where they live or their finances, get an opportunity to learn how to drive.

However, there is some concern among small businesses that make their living off of teaching, and among teen drivers with special needs.

Jerrell Willis, 17, is a senior in high school and just got his driver's license. But unlike other drivers, he's learning to drive the car with his hands for the brake and gas.

Jerrell was in a car crash in 2022 while on his way back from a performance. He currently cannot move his legs, but that's not stopping him from getting behind the wheel.

"Most people when they get into a car crash like that, they are afraid to get in a car again, what has that process been like for you?" I asked.

"You know what, I don't think I have ever been afraid to get back into a car, I feel like I have always been like, 'OK, I am just ready to get back and ready to get going,'" He said.

"Some children would have stopped after the accident but Jerrell pushed through. Some of his friends still don't have driver's licenses,' his mom, Lena, said.

That's something the Michigan Secretary of State has noticed as well – a drop in teen drivers.

Twenty years ago, the state eliminated the driver education fund. According to the State Department, in 2000, 66% of eligible Michigan teens had driver's licenses. That number dropped to 56% in 2021.

Chandra Madafferi, the president of the Michigan Education Association (MEA), is working alongside the state to bring driver's ed back into the classroom.

"So we would have to provide accommodations if we offered it throughout the school the best that we can," Madafferi said.

Something else the MEA will have to think about is small businesses and educators who make a living teaching driver's ed.

"In no way are we looking to close down small business. We just believe we need to be there with them alongside to be able to help our students get what they need," Madafferi said.

She said this is a way to provide more options for student drivers, work around their busy schedules and help with the cost of classes. Classes can cost hundreds of dollars.

"For low-income parents, it would be wonderful, for that to be just another course or a class that your child can take because it is very expensive," Lena said.

