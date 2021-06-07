Michigan gas prices decrease slightly compared to last week

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan decreased by 3 cents compared to last week, AAA Michigan reports.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.02 per gallon for regular unleaded; motorists are paying an average of $45 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

AAA says a demand decrease and supply increase has helped to stabilize pump prices and will likely help prices remain stable through this week and into summer.

“After the spike in gas prices heading into Memorial Day weekend, Michigan motorists are finally seeing some stability at the pump,” AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased slightly. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.09 per gallon.