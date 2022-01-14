Watch
Michigan getting $563M from infrastructure bill to repair thousands of bridges

Posted at 8:21 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 08:21:08-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan is getting $563.1 million to repair brides under President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan.

The U.S. Department of Transportation launched the Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection and Construction program under the law.

With the money Michigan is getting, the plan is to improve the condition of about 1,240 bridges in poor condition and improve nearly 6,000 bridges in fair condition in the state.

“Modernizing America’s bridges will help improve safety, support economic growth, and make people’s lives better in every part of the country – across rural, suburban, urban, and tribal communities," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

