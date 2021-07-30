NB I-75 closed from I-696 to 12 Mile for emergency repairs due to sinkhole

(WXYZ) — Northbound I-75 is closed from I-696 to 12 Mile for emergency repairs due to a sinkhole, MDOT reports.

HEADS UP-NB 75 CLOSED 696 to 12 Mile for emergency repairs. Also closed, 696 ramps to NB75. Unknown ETA to reopen. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) July 30, 2021

The I-696 ramps to NB I-75 are also closed.

A spokesman for MDOT told 7 Action News the sinkhole is near Gardenia. He said he does not believe this was caused by recent flooding, but MDOT is still investigating.

Stay with 7 Action News for updates.

