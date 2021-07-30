Watch
NB I-75 closed from I-696 to 12 Mile for emergency repairs due to sinkhole

Posted at 1:54 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 14:00:35-04

(WXYZ) — Northbound I-75 is closed from I-696 to 12 Mile for emergency repairs due to a sinkhole, MDOT reports.

The I-696 ramps to NB I-75 are also closed.

A spokesman for MDOT told 7 Action News the sinkhole is near Gardenia. He said he does not believe this was caused by recent flooding, but MDOT is still investigating.

