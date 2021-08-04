Second lane reopens on northbound I-75 from I-696 to 12 Mile Road

(WXYZ) — Contracting crews have reopened a second lane on northbound I-75 near 11 Mile Road in Madison Heights.

The northbound side of the freeway is now restored back to its configuration prior to the sinkhole discovered on July 30.

Currently, both directions of I-75 have two lanes open between 8 Mile and 13 Mile roads as crews continue to rebuild pavement and bridges on the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County.

The northbound I-75 service drive remains closed from 11 Mile Road to Gardenia Avenue. Currently, there is not an estimate on when that section of the service drive will reopen.

The sinkhole appeared when crews were mining for a drainage tunnel under the northbound service drive near 11 1/2 Mile Road. The operation affected the pavement of the northbound lanes and the service drive. This section of northbound I-75 and the service drive will be rebuilt in 2022.