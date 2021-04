Several inches of snow in parts of metro Detroit and below-freezing temps have left roads in metro Detroit wet and in some cases, icy.

There are several crashes and roads closed.

Check out the list of crashes below. We will update it as quickly as possible.

- Westbound I-94 at M-59 closed

- EB I-94 at Little Mack - One lane open

- Eastbound I-696 at Campbell Hilton - Closed

- Westbound I-696 at I-75 - One lane open after semi rollover

- WB I-94 at I-275 - left lane open