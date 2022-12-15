Watch Now
Southbound I-75 to close in Detroit this weekend for Gordie Howe bridge project

Posted at 2:40 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 14:40:56-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Southbound I-75 will be closed in Detroit this weekend for support girder work connected to the interchange being built for the Gordie Howe Bridge.

The closure will run from 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 16 until sometime on Monday, December 19.

As part o the closure, on December 16, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. three left lanes on southbound I-75 will close between the Clark Street off-ramp and Springwells Street/southbound I-75 on-ramp.

Then the full closure will begin:

  • Southbound I-75 will close between the Clark Street off-ramp and Springwells Street/southbound I-75 on-ramp.
  • The Vernor Highway on-ramp to southbound I-75 will close.
  • All lanes of the Ambassador Bridge on-ramp to southbound I-75 will close.
  • All lanes of the Springwells Street off-ramp from southbound I-75 will close.

Detour routes are in place and include the following:

I-75 Major Through Traffic:

  • Southbound I-75 major through traffic will be detoured around the project via westbound I-96 to southbound I-275 for southbound motorists.

I-75 Traffic Between I-275/I-75 Interchange and I-94/I-75 Interchange (Local Southbound Traffic):

  • Traffic will be reduced to one lane and forced to exit at Clark Street southbound I-75 exit ramp, then continue to southbound I-75 Service Drive, south on Clark Street, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street northbound, south on southbound I-75 Service Drive then to Springwells Street on-ramp to southbound I-75.

Ambassador Bridge Ramp to Southbound I-75:

  • Traffic from the Ambassador Bridge to southbound I-75 will be detoured to I-96 westbound, take the exit 191 to Michigan Avenue, west on Michigan Avenue, south on the southbound I-75 Service Drive, south on West Grand Boulevard, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street northbound, south on southbound I-75 Service Drive then to Springwells Street on-ramp to southbound I-75.

Vernor Highway On-Ramp to Southbound I-75

  • Southbound motorists from southbound I-75 Service Drive will be detoured to continue on southbound I-75 Service Drive, south on W. Grand Boulevard, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street northbound, south on southbound I-75 Service Drive then to Springwells Street on-ramp to southbound I-75.

For more information about active road closures, you can visit the project's website at www.GordieHoweInternationalBridge.com.

