Southfield Freeway to be closed at Michigan Avenue in Dearborn for weekend construction

(WXYZ) — Southfield Freeway will be closed at Michigan Avenue in Dearborn for weekend work, starting March 6.

Beginning 6 a.m. Saturday, work will begin on a railroad bridge over Southfield Freeway and the service drives at Michigan Avenue.

MDOT says the work will be divided into four sections, with work performed one section at a time during daytime hours. The order is:

- Southbound M-39 service drive from M-153 (Ford Road) to Rotunda Drive.

- Southbound M-39 freeway from M-153 (Ford Road) to Rotunda Drive.

- Northbound M-39 freeway from Rotunda Drive to M-153 (Ford Road).

- Northbound M-39 service drive from Rotunda Drive to M-153 (Ford Road), plus the exits to eastbound and westbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue).

This closure will remain in place for approximately three weeks while crews build a sign structure support and remove and replace a deteriorated barrier wall.

