View a list of the road projects in Wayne County this year, totaling $100 million

(WXYZ) — Wayne County is planning on spending $100 million to fix roads this year, hoping that it will make getting around the area easier in the future.

The plan consists of 25 road construction projects, eight bridge projects and 70 pavement improvement projects on both primary and local roads.

Last year, the county paved 33 miles – this year, they plan on paving 76 miles.

The county is responsible for 43 communities throughout the region.

Complete list of road projects in Wayne County for 2021 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd