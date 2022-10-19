Watch Now
Westbound I-696 to close from Telegraph to I-275 this weekend

Seth Perlman/AP
Road construction signs (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Posted at 4:41 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 16:41:02-04

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced that westbound I-696 will close this weekend from Telegraph Road to I-275.

The closure, which includes all on and off ramps will run from 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 21 through 5:00 a.m. Monday, October 24. The detour for the closure will run from southbound Telegraph to westbound 8 Mile Road to westbound M-5 to westbound I-696/I-96.

The eastbound lanes of the freeway will remain open.

As part of the closure, beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23 the northbound Orchard Lake Road ramp to westbound I-696 will close for approximately two weeks. The detour for that closure will be westbound 12 Mile Road to southbound M-5 to westbound I-696/I-96.

The closure is part of the preparation for the $275 million rebuild of eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen Road that will begin with the eastbound lanes next spring. The westbound portion of the project will commence in 2024.

