Whitmer signs directive for MDOT to speed up pothole repairs

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is directing the Michigan Department of Transportation to speed up pothole repairs across the state on highways.

The directive orders MDOT to use all available resources, including overtime pay and contractors, to repair more roads faster.

It comes amid an increase in potholes over the past few weeks due to the freeze-thaw cycle that causes potholes in the state.

The directive also outlines several other plans including asking MDOT to assess conditions on highways to prioritize areas for repair, make it easy for the public to report potholes on highways and continue other improvement projects.

According to the directive, Whitmer is also asking the Michigan legislature to distribute Michigan Transportation Fund dollars to local agencies that need pothole repairs.

"We’re kicking this into overdrive, using overtime pay and contractors to get the job done, while we continue broader improvement projects across the state," Whitmer said in a release.

“When we are not clearing roads from the latest storm, our crews will be out fixing potholes as quickly as possible," State Transportation Director Paul Ajegba added in a statement.

The directive also directs Michigan State Police to provide work zone enforcement and other support for road crews that are patching the roads.

