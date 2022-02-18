Who did the best job clearing metro Detroit roads and is awarded 'The Jimmy'

(WXYZ) — We all went through it again, the second major snowstorm of the season. Hours after the snow stopped, metro Detroit freeways were still not cleared surprising rush-hour drivers. At one point, 3 semis had jack-knifed.

In Oakland County, I-696 was still covered with snow and ice.

“Horrible. Still about 2 to 3 inches out on the road that time of the day,” said Dewayne Manuel who drove the freeway.

Craig Bryson spokesman for the Road Commission for Oakland County says,” Well, it wasn't that we were late. We were out all night. We had five trucks on that section of 696. it was plowed. There certainly was still some snow on the lanes but we had been through there.”

In Wayne County, freeways were still covered with snow and by mid-morning the far left fast lanes were still not cleared.

“The fast lanes we're currently working on that right now. It is our policy to continue to work until we reach bare pavement,” said Steve Shabo, Assistant Director of Wayne County Roads.

In Macomb County, all the freeways were cleared for rush hour including 696. Bryan Santo says they had crews working split shifts.

Wayne County had as much as 7 inches of snow. Macomb County 4 inches so that may have made a difference.

We’re awarding Macomb County “The Jimmy” based on road conditions and what drivers are telling us.

We gave it to Bryan Santo virtually on a Zoom.

