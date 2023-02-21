Winter driving checklist: What to remember during winter weather

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say the number one thing drivers forget during severe winter weather is a survival kit.
If your car stops or stalls, experts say you should stay with your car and keep your dome light on. However, don't run your car for long periods of time because of carbon monoxide – just enough for you to stay warm.
Here's a winter driving checklist:
- Small battery-powered or hand-crank radio
- Flashlight
- Extra batteries
- Cell phone and charger
- Jumper cables
- Shovel
- Extra blankets and clothes
- First aid kit
- Tire repair kit and pump