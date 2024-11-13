Give meaning to the season of giving with The Rainbow Connection

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Food, football, family and friends are Thanksgiving favorites — but finding ways to give thanks is sometimes left off the menu.

The Rainbow Connection is serving up a chance for you to give meaning to the season with an invitation to support Michigan children facing life-threatening illnesses.

Mark your calendar for the nonprofit's Celebration of Dreams on Sunday, Nov. 24 at The Palazzo Grande in Shelby Township.

Your ticket to holiday cheer features dinner, entertainment, raffles and a silent auction. The highlight of the night will be watching Wish Children light up with joy as they strut the runway for their annual fashion show. While each child shows off their style and smile, the audience will have the privilege of learning their personal stories.

The Rainbow Connection Wish Model

The Rainbow Connection Fashion Show

The magic continues long after the night ends. Every dollar from Celebration of Dreams will be used to help the Rochester-based nonprofit further its mission of granting wishes to kids who sometimes spend more time in treatment than on playgrounds.

If you can’t make it on Sunday, Nov. 24, you can still participate in the raffle and silent auction or make a donation of any size at any time.

The Rainbow Connection Silent Auction

The Rainbow Connection has granted more than 4,300 wishes since 1985, starting with Muhammad Ali shadow boxing 16-year-old John Bowden at Children’s Hospital.

The Rainbow Connection Muhammad Ali and John Bowden

The top-rated organization is known for doing everything it its power to make every wish come true. It sets itself apart by being there for Wish Children before and long after fulfilling a dream. The Rainbow Connection — it’s more than a wish!