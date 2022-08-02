GOP watch party in Lansing canceled due to threats

LANSING, Mich. — A GOP election watch party was canceled in Lansing after receiving threats Tuesday.

Michigan Republican Party Deputy Chief of Staff & Communications Director Gustavo Portela says one person verbally berated a female staffer and made threats that involved shooting the building.

Someone also claimed women should be “enslaved” while also threatening to set fire to the building, according to Portela.

We’re told the watch party was canceled as a precaution.

“This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down," Portela wrote in a statement. "It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation, but this is the type of politics they play now a days. Our party won’t be deterred, and we will continue to work tirelessly for Republican policies despite on-going threats. No type of violence against women should ever be tolerated.”

The Michigan Republican Party says a police report has been filed with Lansing police.

Portela tells FOX 17 a Unity Reception will be held at the Arcadia Smokehouse on Wednesday with enhanced security.

