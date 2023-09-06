Governor Whitmer seeks key business investments during business trip to Japan

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer embarked on a weeklong investment trip to Japan Wednesday.

The Michigan Executive Office of the Governor says the goal of the trip is to gain key investments that would boost Michigan’s supply chain and add good-paying jobs to the state’s automotive, mobility and advanced manufacturing industries.

“As a hub of high-tech innovation, we are embarking on an economic mission alongside business leaders to bring Michigan’s story to East Asia in the coming days,” says Governor Whitmer. “Our state is full of potential, from our hardworking people and our vibrant cities and towns to our entrepreneurial spirit and culture of innovation. Let’s unleash that potential so we can keep growing our economy and help anyone ‘make it’ right here in Michigan.”

The governor previously secured a $400 million investment from Nel Hydrogen during a business mission to Norway back in January. Months later during a trip to France, Governor Whitmer announced Expleo USA Inc. would add a research and development center in Michigan. Together, both investments are expected to create nearly 700 jobs.

We’re told the governor will highlight why Japan should strengthen its business relationship with Michigan.

The state says more than 5,300 jobs have been added in Michigan throughout its long history with Japan.

