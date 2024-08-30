Massachusetts reports another human case of deadly mosquito-borne illness EEE

Massachusetts has confirmed its second human case of the mosquito-borne illness Eastern equine encephalitis, state officials say.

A second case of EEE in a horse was also reported in the state.

The human case, the second this year, is of a woman in her 30s. The horse is also the second confirmed this year. Both were exposed in the Plymouth County area, where spraying was being done but not completed before they became infected.

“This evidence of the spread of EEE to a person and a horse in Plymouth County before aerial spraying confirms risk in the area,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein in a press release. “We expect that the aerial spraying will help prevent risk for EEE from continuing to escalate in the area, but it does not eliminate it completely. We are asking people to be consistent about taking steps to prevent mosquito bites.”

EEE, which is transmitted to people and animals through infected mosquitoes, is a rare but deadly disease.

The news comes amid an outbreak of EEE in the New England area. Officials in New Hampshire announced this week that a 41-year-old man with no underlying conditions died from the virus.

Massachusetts announced its first human case of EEE last week. This marked the first human case in the state since 2020.

EEE can cause fever, chills, muscle aches, and joint pain, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. It can also lead to severe neurological disease, such as inflammation of the brain and membranes around the spinal cord, which present as encephalitis or meningitis, DHHS said.

About a third of people who develop encephalitis from EEE die from their infection, and others often experience “life-long” physical or mental impacts, said DHHS.

To protect yourself from mosquitoes, experts recommend:



Using insect repellent

Wearing loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and pants

Having screened windows and air conditioning to prevent indoor bites

Getting rid of any standing water

There is currently no vaccine or treatment for EEE, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 30% of the people who become infected die.

