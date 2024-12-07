Watch Now
58-year-old driver killed in wrong-way crash in Detroit

58-year-old man killed in crash after smashing his truck into a bus while driving the wrong-way on M-10 in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit Police are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash. The fatal crash happened shortly after five o'clock Saturday morning on southbound M-10 at Linwood on the city's west side.

Michigan State Police say a 58-year-old man in a pickup truck was driving the wrong way when he hit a Detroit Transit bus. He died at the scene. The bus driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries. It's not clear if any passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash. All southbound lanes on the freeway are shut down as police investigate. At this point it's not clear if drugs or alcohol played a part in this tragedy.

