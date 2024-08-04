Arise Detroit's neighborhood clean-up initiative clearing way for urban equestrian center

(WXYZ) — Today Arise Detroit launched "My Neighborhood Matters," a new campaign to promote and celebrate the people in the city's neighborhoods.

On Fenkell and Linwood, Arise Detroit had its neighborhood cleanup initiative this morning, and Detroit Horsepower powered it.

"Detroit Horsepower is a 501C non-profit that teaches riding and horse care to kids who live in the city of Detroit," said David Silver, Founder & Executive Director, Detroit Horsepower.

Silver and his volunteer team participated in the cleanup campaign.

"We've been partnered with Arise Detroit, and been with ... Neighborhood's Day going back to at least 2017, and so we being part of our neighborhood and improving our community is really a core commitment that Detroit Horsepower has, especially as we get ready to put down roots by building the largest urban equestrian center in the whole country," he said.

The facility will be built on 14 acres. Llondon Shivers, one of the volunteers, is proud to be part of the cleanup campaign and excited for the project to come to fruition.

"We collected four trash bags, we collected glass, bottles, paper, plastic, we collected everything you can think of. I even picked up a floss, I don't know who is throwing out floss out the window," said Shivers.

The 16-year-old started the cleanup at 10 a.m., and the mission was accomplished just before noon.

"After today's event, what's the one big thing that you have learned?" asked Faraz Javed, 7 News Detroit reporter.

"Really, don't litter, guys ... it's a lot. And shout out to all the volunteers who came out to pick up trash and even they are not clearing out, shout to y'all," said Shivers.

Shivers said she has plans to go into the medical field.

"Oh really? Dang that's awesome. When you become a doctor, are you still going to be doing this?" asked Javed.

"Probably, it was fun, I wouldn't mind helping every now and then, like picking up trash and helping the community. It wasn't that bad, so probably yeah," said Shivers.

"We are all in this looking out for each other. We all want a beautiful community, and by doing it together, Arise Detroit is really bringing folks together to make a difference," said Silver.

Silver says Detroit Horsepower's urban equestrian center will have a groundbreaking event in October, and the construction will be completed by 2026. To learn more about it, click here: https://www.detroithorsepower.org

