Brighton Equestrian Club offering equine therapy

WXYZ — If you're navigating feelings of loss or grief this holiday season, Brighton Equestrian Club is inviting you to try something new.

It's called equine therapy, and it's available for all ages.

"Horses have a spiritual element about them," shared Nancy Merlo, founder and owner of Brighton Equestrian Club.

Brighton Equestrian Club is teaming up with McCaskill Family Services to offer group and individually therapy. Focuses include mindfulness and/or loss of a loved one.

Merlo started Brighton Equestrian Club after losing someone very dear to her family.

"I had lost my son and I was really fumbling for something, I didn't know what was missing, but the day I walked into a bar and I met the horses, worked with them -- I realized wow, this is what brought me back to life, and I just want to pay that forward," Merlo thoughtfully explained.

Merlo says there are several ways people can thrive from equine therapy. She's watched it build confidence, reduce anxiety, release stress, and even help develop leadership skills.

"People find solace in the horses," said Merlo.

You don't need to have any riding experience to participate in equine therapy.

You can learn more right now at Brighton Equestrian Club