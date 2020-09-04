Canton girl celebrated for confidence, fashion sense in international event

WXYZ — 2020.

A global pandemic. An economic crisis. A racial justice movement. An upcoming presidential election.

Many of us are feeling tired as monumental moments unfold in our history.

Now where does a 6-year-old girl from Canton fit into all of this?

Briella Naif is a beautiful reminder of why 2020, and every day, matters.

Earlier this year, Briella, who has cerebral palsy, took her first unassisted steps.

And last month, she was internationally recognized for her confidence and fashion sense.

Briella was featured in The Justice World Experience, a YouTube Event celebrating girls' unstoppable power all over the world.

"Cerebral palsy looks different in every child and adult, and in Briella's case it affects her balance and speech and how she moves her muscles. But her diagnosis does not define her," Briella's mom, Caroline Naif, explained.

Briella beamed with happiness as her mom told me how the 6-year-old loves to pick out her own outfits.

The Naif family has participated in Variety, The Children’s Charity of Detroit, since Briella was 2-years-old.

She's modeled in Variety's SHINE Fashion show for the last few years, and takes part in the nonprofit's equestrian program.

“Children need as much support as they can get, and Briella is soaking it all in,” said David King, President of Variety Detroit. “Together, alongside Briella’s parents, we celebrate her determination, but also look ahead to what’s next.”

The 6-year-old girl is bringing light, love and style into the world - encouraging hearts one day at a time.

You can follow Briella's journey on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Meantime, Briella has an important message to share with everyone: "Never give up!"