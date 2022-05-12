Community Comment: Channel 7/20 viewers proud of Detroit Riverwalk & ready for September auto show

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time to catch up on our Community Comments. Our station editorial about the international Detroit Riverwalk voted number one in the nation for the second year in a row triggered a lot of likes and shares on Facebook. Sarah Wilson wrote:

“That’s awesome! I love Detroit, the riverfront, and Belle Isle. (They) are some of my favorite places.”

Rachel Bryant said:

“”My mother, R.I.P., would be so proud. She served on the conservancy board at its inception.”

Another Channel 7 viewer sent us this message:

“The transformation of Detroit’s riverfront is amazing. I remember when there was nothing but industrial cement down there. Now it’s the envy of the nation.”

K. Sutton

And there was this reaction from Jim Anderson:

“I hope this second national award silences the Detroit critics. We have a beautiful riverfront that looks across to another country. How many cities can say that?”

Our editorial on the return of the International Detroit Auto Show prompted these comments. Dale Green asked:

“(Do you) think September (is) better than June?”

We’ll find out. One thing is for sure, it will be warmer than the old January auto shows. And speaking of the past, one viewer doesn’t want to let go it. He asks:

“Why waste space on EV’s, especially in Detroit where it should be pistons in cylinders like God intended?”

Jim Moriarty

And finally, this comment:

“Kudos to the Detroit Auto Dealers Association for their attempt to recreate the excitement of the Detroit auto show. The pandemic was a hard blow but not a knockout,”

E. Wyden

