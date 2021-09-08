Could you be the match?

A Romulus man and his family pray every day that a kidney donor will step up with blood 'Type A' -- and be the miracle they're desperately hoping to find.

Roosevelt Williams is a husband and father of four. At the age of 19, Williams was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes despite living a very active life.

The family man eventually developed hypertension. The two conditions combined were just too much for his kidneys to take.

Today, Williams lives with Type 2 Diabetes and Stage 5 Kidney Failure. The Romulus man attends dialysis multiple times each week, which can lead to difficult nights. But he's willing to do whatever it takes with his family at his side, and a second grandchild on the way.

"It's hard. Mentally. Physically. Most days, I don't feel too well afterward," Williams shared with 7 Action News.

His wife Latalia supports him in any way she can: "Long days, short days, busy days, sick days -- but you know, we are hopeful."

Williams' son, Savann, says word of mouth is the best tool to help his father find a kidney. "It's obviously tough seeing it, but we want to help encourage people the most as possible," Savann explained, while sharing his hopes for the future.

The Williams Family is thankful for the ongoing care and support they receive from Beaumont Health.

We talked to Dr. Krishna Putchakayala, a Beaumont Transplant Surgeon, who says a kidney from a living donor would be the best possible outcome for the father of four.

"You can potentially bypass any of the consequences of dialysis. So you can usually get it right away, it works right away, and it lasts the longest," Dr. Putchakayala shared.

Kidneys from deceased individuals are also very valuable.

If you're curious about becoming a living donor, the Beaumont surgeon says most people with two healthy kidneys can donate one and remain in good health.

Another plus: Kidney donors can potentially help one or more people.

You can get started by visiting Beaumont Transplantation -- or reaching out to your doctor.

If your kidney is not a match for Williams, you can still potentially help someone else.

In Williams' words, "It's something everybody should think about sometimes, donating -- because it saves lives."