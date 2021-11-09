Detroit reforms in response to deep corruption in towing with Police and City Council members

Detroit Police Chief James White today announced 4 reforms designed to eliminate corruption connected to the multimillion-dollar towing industry in the city.

New computer software will be used to track and audit towing business activity

All companies have to apply for new contracts with the city

A citizens’ oversight unit will be formed to watch for compliance.

A new smartphone app will be developed for people to request towing services, know who’s responding and how much it will cost them.

Chief White said the reforms are based on what has been learned by the many years of a federal investigation telling a news conference, “We tried to build in our reforms, processes that would make it very difficult if not entirely impossible. But I won't say anything's impossible, but very, very difficult for anyone to repeat some of the behavior we've seen.”

The corruption has run deep over several years with bribes of cast, cars other goods and services to get business steered to and favorable treatment for towing companies.

6 Detroit Police including commanders and a deputy chief have been charged.

16 are in competition in Detroit.

City Councilmember Andre Spivey pleaded guilty and resigned. Councilmember Gabe Leland also pleaded guilty in a different bribery case and resigned.

Two other City Council members were raided by the feds this year and implicated but not charged. Jaynee Ayres lost her election last week. Scott Benson ran unopposed and was reelected.

The investigation continues.

Another federal investigation has been going on in major crimes and narcotics for two years. Operation Clean Sweep is now over according to Chief White. 12 cops have resigned or retired. Warrant requests for charges have been submitted for 8 cops for overtime fraud but 5 cops face more serious embezzlement and conspiracy charges. It was earlier said they had stolen from drug money and shaking down drug dealers they busted.