Dream Makers Ball delivers magic for Michigan Wish Kids

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The 11th annual Dream Makers Ball brought more than just elegance and celebration — it delivered hope, joy and a powerful reminder of what’s possible when a community comes together with love.

Held at the MGM Grand, the event shined with a Wonka-themed twist and golden tickets in hand. This unforgettable evening united people from across Michigan in support of children facing life-threatening illnesses, all in the name of making wishes come true.

Hosted by The Rainbow Connection, the night featured delicious food, heartfelt moments and a fashion show starring Wish kids themselves — each smile lighting up the runway with strength and joy.

The Rainbow Connection Jacob, 2025 Wish Ambassador

Now celebrating 40 years, The Rainbow Connection has granted more than 4,300 wishes to children across metro Detroit and the state. From dream trips to meeting personal heroes, every wish is designed to lift spirits and give families memories that last forever. And remarkably, there’s no wait list — every eligible child receives a wish without delay.

“This is what we do,” said Executive Director Ingrid Todt in an interview with 7 News Detroit. “It's absolutely easy to do what you love. Our mission runs really deep in our office. We have an incredible team at The Rainbow Connection.”

Among the families touched by the nonprofit is the Fallstich family. Their son, Maxwell, now 11, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at just 2 1/2 years old. His dream of visiting Disney World was delayed due to the pandemic, but The Rainbow Connection never left his side — staying in touch and surprising him with thoughtful gifts until his wish trip could come true.

Maxwell wasn’t the only one who received the gift of magic: His little sister and parents joined him on the weeklong Disney trip, creating lasting memories for the whole family.

The Rainbow Connection The Fallstich Family

“It was the first real big road trip he actually took in his life that he can remember,” his dad. said “He finally experienced the bigger world of life — not in a hospital or in a house. To him, it was the world opening up to him.”

Maxwell is now healthy, and still reflects on what his parents describe as a true VIP experience — one he’ll never forget.

The Rainbow Connection isn’t just there during the toughest moments — the support continues for as long as the child wants to stay connected. For many, that relationship continues into adulthood.

In fact, the nonprofit offers a scholarship program exclusively for Wish kids — helping them pursue education and build the future they’ve dreamed of. Whether it’s celebrating milestones, offering emotional support or simply staying in touch, The Rainbow Connection stands by its families every step of the way.

Every child’s story is different. But the goal of The Rainbow Connection is the same: to work hard every single day to make every story just a little bit brighter. And with the incredible support of those who care, these wishes come true — showing just how much love can change lives.

Inclusivity, compassion, and dedication are the heart of their mission. And you’re invited to be part of it. To learn more, make a donation or attend future events, visit www.rainbowconnection.org.

